Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.68. Leggett & Platt reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 875,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,358. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $241,021.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,679.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $1,372,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 68.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

