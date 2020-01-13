Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Earnings of $4.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce $4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.91. Willis Towers Watson posted earnings of $4.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $10.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $12.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Shares of WLTW remained flat at $$205.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 427,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.14. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $152.74 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,621.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 101.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,512,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,694,000 after purchasing an additional 49,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.