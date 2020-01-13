Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $813.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will announce sales of $813.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $809.00 million to $817.19 million. Cabot reported sales of $821.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. 169,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,100. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cabot has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

