Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments also reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.88 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

WETF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Bossone purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,780,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 333,687 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,039,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. 1,186,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,262. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $648.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

