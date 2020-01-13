Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to post $1.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.67. Comerica posted earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.74.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,151. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79. Comerica has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other Comerica news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Comerica by 36.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,003,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 361.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after buying an additional 173,895 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 62.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.9% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.