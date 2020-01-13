Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Marrone Bio Innovations reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 123.42% and a negative return on equity of 180.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MBII shares. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 124,867 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 124,400 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

MBII stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $138.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of -0.16.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

