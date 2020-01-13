Zacks: Brokerages Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($4.54) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 23.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on MMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

MMLP traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.60. 146,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,160. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21, a PEG ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,885,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,157 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

