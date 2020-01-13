Zacks: Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) Given $3.75 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Red Lion Hotels’ rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $3.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Red Lion Hotels an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Red Lion Hotels alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on RLH shares. Craig Hallum lowered Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 131,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $394,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 42.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 284,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 84,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 28.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 373,398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 93,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Red Lion Hotels has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $32.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Lion Hotels (RLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Lion Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Lion Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.