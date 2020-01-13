ZENZO Reaches Market Cap of $192,713.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $192,713.00 and $230.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 23,248,101 coins and its circulating supply is 11,330,059 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io . The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem . ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

