ZMINE (ZMN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $198,639.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $198,639.00 and $88.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038109 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00326916 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012312 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002547 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012553 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

