-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Viewray reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 75.41% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRAY shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viewray currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viewray by 13.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,455,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,061,000 after acquiring an additional 649,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viewray by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,894,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viewray by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,359,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Viewray by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,875,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viewray by 114.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 827,592 shares in the last quarter.

VRAY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. 4,517,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,245. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. Viewray has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

