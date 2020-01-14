$1.23 Million in Sales Expected for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) to post $1.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 million to $1.30 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.39 million, with estimates ranging from $32.17 million to $38.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACRX shares. ValuEngine raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 761,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,910. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Edwards bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 243,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 451,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 132,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 272.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

