$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

KEY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,036,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $171,936.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $8,001,832.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,392,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,955,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,961,000 after acquiring an additional 415,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,028,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,262,000 after acquiring an additional 381,757 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,076,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,854,000 after acquiring an additional 142,938 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,846,000 after acquiring an additional 150,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

