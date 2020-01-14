$11.92 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post sales of $11.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $5.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $36.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.48 million to $36.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $70.44 million, with estimates ranging from $69.47 million to $71.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 399.60% and a negative net margin of 519.95%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 29.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 76,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,110. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

