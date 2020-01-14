11,053 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Acquired by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 54,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,761,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 795,121 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 99,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024,130. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

