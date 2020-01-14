1,297 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,297 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 517.3% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,656 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 227.3% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 49,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 102.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,462 shares in the company, valued at $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,471 shares of company stock worth $9,739,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.75. 1,459,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,771. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

