16,072 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,329,000 after purchasing an additional 276,470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rollins by 16.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,660,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rollins by 42.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,962,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rollins by 59.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,959,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,695 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,135,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.15.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.03. 86,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,627. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.92 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

