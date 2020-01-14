1SG Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.00 (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. 1SG has a market cap of $1.61 million and $22.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1SG token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00008472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX, P2PB2B, BitMart and Kryptono. During the last week, 1SG has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1SG alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036815 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00317349 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011477 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002517 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012128 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1SG Token Profile

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,186,454 tokens. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG . The official website for 1SG is 1.sg

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, BitMart, P2PB2B and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.