$21.48 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report $21.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.40 million and the highest is $21.52 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $17.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $99.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.54 million to $100.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $115.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MITK shares. ValuEngine cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Capital cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,123,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 436,428 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 680,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 625,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,153. The stock has a market cap of $356.80 million, a PE ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

