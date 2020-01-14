$259.39 Million in Sales Expected for Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) to announce sales of $259.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $257.20 million to $261.95 million. Wright Medical Group posted sales of $238.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full year sales of $928.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $926.24 million to $932.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Svb Leerink downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $30.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

Wright Medical Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 170,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 234.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other news, EVP Lance A. Berry sold 108,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $3,213,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,913 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,744 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 6,034.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,024,000 after acquiring an additional 501,510 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 83,473 shares during the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

