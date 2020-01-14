$312.50 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post $312.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.30 million and the highest is $314.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $154.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $763.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $767.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEIS. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 280.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 82,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.47. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $44.64 and a one year high of $72.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.