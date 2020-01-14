3,333 Shares in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) Bought by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VPV. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 19.2% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VPV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,153. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

