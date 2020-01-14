387,713 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 387,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,278,000 after buying an additional 84,802 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,274 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,119,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,138,000 after acquiring an additional 83,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 993,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after acquiring an additional 60,797 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.09. The company had a trading volume of 751,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,178. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $120.37 and a 12-month high of $138.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0157 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

