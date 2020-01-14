$471.61 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to post sales of $471.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.10 million and the highest is $483.25 million. First Horizon National posted sales of $412.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.10 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the third quarter worth about $124,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,155,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,472. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon National has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

