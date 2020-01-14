55I LLC Buys 855 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

55I LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 860.9% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,159,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,730,184. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

