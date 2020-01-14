55I LLC Has $19.27 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

55I LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 206.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,023 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 8.2% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 55I LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

SCHX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.23. 910,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $78.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4665 per share. This is an increase from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

