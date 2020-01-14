55I LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

55I LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $8.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,430.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,309. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,351.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,244.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,441.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

