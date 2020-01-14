55I LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

55I LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned about 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,796.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 436,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 94,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 219,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.83%. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

