6 Meridian Has $5.99 Million Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned 0.72% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 209,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $23.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

