6,008 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Purchased by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Separately, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 578. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $54.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.