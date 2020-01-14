$75.30 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to post $75.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $76.60 million. Perion Network posted sales of $71.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $258.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.19 million to $259.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $266.85 million, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $268.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million.

PERI has been the subject of several research reports. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. 716,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

