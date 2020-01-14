88 Energy (LON:88E) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Shares of 88 Energy Ltd (LON:88E) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.40. 88 Energy shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 24,286,125 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $92.77 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.31.

88 Energy Company Profile (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 77.5% working interest in Icewine project located onshore on the North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases that covers an area of 14,194 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.