Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAN. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.75.

NYSE AAN opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 293.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the third quarter worth $94,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the second quarter worth $220,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

