Abcam (LON:ABC) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,230 ($16.18).

ABC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Abcam to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($15.05) to GBX 1,134 ($14.92) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,276.80 ($16.80).

Shares of LON ABC opened at GBX 1,353 ($17.80) on Friday. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,367.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,270.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.06.

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40), for a total transaction of £297,211.51 ($390,964.89).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

