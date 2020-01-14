Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Trading 9.3% Higher

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) traded up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.58, 1,444,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,194,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $119.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Stefano Buono acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

