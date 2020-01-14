Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Trading 9.3% Higher

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) traded up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.58, 1,444,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,194,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $119.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Stefano Buono acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit