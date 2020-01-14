Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:AAIF traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.89). 130,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 206.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75.
Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Company Profile
