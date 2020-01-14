Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AAIF traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.89). 130,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 206.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75.

Get Aberdeen Asian Income Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.