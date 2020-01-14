Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

FCO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,975. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Dividend History for Aberdeen Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit