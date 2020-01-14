Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

FCO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,975. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

