Accent Group (ASX:AX1) Trading Up 0.8%

Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.86 ($1.32) and last traded at A$1.84 ($1.30), approximately 459,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.83 ($1.29).

The firm has a market cap of $997.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.48.

In related news, insider Michael Hapgood sold 1,147,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.20), for a total transaction of A$1,938,827.15 ($1,375,054.72).

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, and Podium Sports.

