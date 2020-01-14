Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 904.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 55,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 49,910 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $874,833.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $207.33. 1,504,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

