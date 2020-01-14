ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Price Down 5.1%

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.43 and last traded at $37.08, 1,400,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 561,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.07 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 89.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 65,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

