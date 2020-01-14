Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $62.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

