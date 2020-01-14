Acropolis Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,019,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,491,000 after buying an additional 230,334 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,656,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,841,000 after acquiring an additional 175,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,751,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,406,000 after acquiring an additional 188,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,486,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,742,000 after acquiring an additional 25,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,836. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.28. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.86 and a 1-year high of $150.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.768 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

