Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $44,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 79.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 85,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 37,779 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYI stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.66. The company had a trading volume of 566,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,339. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.95 and a fifty-two week high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from to and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

