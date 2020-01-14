Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $352,873.00 and $1.54 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HADAX, CoinTiger and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,738.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.01882919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.92 or 0.03729084 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00656666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00716164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00074805 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025045 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00489534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HADAX, CoinTiger, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

