Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.15.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. 38,550,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,633,777. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at $103,436,226.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $1,664,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 939,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,279,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 474,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,391,343. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,271,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,709,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

