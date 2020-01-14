Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.15.
A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. 38,550,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,633,777. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.11.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at $103,436,226.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $1,664,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 939,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,279,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 474,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,391,343. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,271,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,709,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
