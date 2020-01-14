Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) PT Raised to $20.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its price objective lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $10.65 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The firm has a market cap of $709.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.76.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 29.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

