Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company discovers and develops novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc., is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. 118,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $709.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.76. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $16.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.