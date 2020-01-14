Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Trading Up 8.7%

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s stock price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.23, approximately 1,057,080 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 769,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 403,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $12,499,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,777,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,112,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. grace capital boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. grace capital now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

