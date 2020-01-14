Agios Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,664 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,881% compared to the typical volume of 84 put options.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.35. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse purchased 40,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $1,249,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941 in the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGIO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

