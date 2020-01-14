Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Down 9.2% in December

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 246,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 59,865 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,396,000. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 27,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a P/E/G ratio of 33.39 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

